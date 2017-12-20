Oregon State Police Warn Drivers About Using Gps

SALEM — Oregon State Police warns people to take care when using GPS units when traveling this winter.

During a closure of Highway 22 between Central Oregon and the Willamette Valley over the weekend, OSP dispatch received several calls of motorists being redirected by their GPS units to Forest Service roads near Detroit.

One motors became stuck in snow and another ran out of gas.

Instead of taking Forest Service roads that are often not maintained in the winter, drivers should stick to maintained roads and state highways while navigating mountain passes, OSP said.

Motorists are also urged to carry with them an emergency kit while traveling.

The Oregon Department of Transportation website lists winter driving tips and what to carry in an emergency kit under “Winter Driving Guide” found online:

www.oregon.gov/ODOT/Pages/winter-driving.aspx.