﻿
0

Prep Wrestling: Dragons Take First At Liberty Invitational

Dallas' wrestling team placed first at the Liberty Invitational.

Dallas' wrestling team placed first at the Liberty Invitational. WALT MARKEE

By Lukas Eggen

As of Wednesday, December 20, 2017

HILLSBORO — Dallas’ wrestling team won the Liberty Invitational on Saturday...

Get full access to The Polk County Itemizer-Observer!

  • • For less than $1 a week, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Polk Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, you may create an account and verify your subscription here. Call our office at (503) 623-2373 with any questions.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿
﻿
﻿

Subscribe to our email newsletter to get info on local events and upcoming stories

* indicates required
CLOSE X

Information from the Itemizer-Observer and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)