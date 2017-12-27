Community Notebook

Wild Women calls for artists

The River Gallery is seeking artist submissions for its annual Wild Women show. The deadline to submit a JPG image of submissions is Friday.

The juried show opens Jan. 16, 2018, with an opening reception planned for Jan. 27, 2018.

All the work for this show is to specifically reflect the spirit of women. At the artist’s discretion, it may further reflect this year’s theme, “HerStory,” in whatever way the artist interprets.

Each submission must include artist’s name, title of work, size of work, medium and retail price. The River Gallery retains 40 percent commission on items sold.

A jurying fee of $10 per piece or $25 for up to three pieces by an individual artist must be received by the gallery no later than Friday.

For more information: 503-838-6171, or www.rivergalleryart.com.

The gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.

Heritage Museum to host open house

The Independence Heritage Museum Society will host a holiday open house from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday at the museum, 112 S. Third St.