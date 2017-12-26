﻿
0

Falls City Ends Contract With Sw

Fire department, district work to rebuild without formal agreement

The Falls City Fire Department hosts a National Night Out Event in August. The city and Southwestern Polk Fire failed to negotiate a new contract, so the current agreement will expire on Monday.

The Falls City Fire Department hosts a National Night Out Event in August. The city and Southwestern Polk Fire failed to negotiate a new contract, so the current agreement will expire on Monday. Photo by Jolene Guzman.

By Jolene Guzman

As of Tuesday, December 26, 2017

FALLS CITY — The contract between Southwest Polk Rural Fire Protection District and the city of Falls City will end officially on Monday...

Get full access to The Polk County Itemizer-Observer!

  • • For less than $1 a week, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Polk Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, you may create an account and verify your subscription here. Call our office at (503) 623-2373 with any questions.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

More like this story

Commenting has been disabled for this item.

﻿
﻿
﻿

Subscribe to our email newsletter to get info on local events and upcoming stories

* indicates required
CLOSE X

Information from the Itemizer-Observer and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)