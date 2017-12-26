Letters To The Editor

Dallas wrestling has successful fundraiser

The Dallas High School Wrestling team just wrapped up another successful poinsettia fundraiser.

This annual tradition allows us to purchase gear for the team, and this means a lot to us.

We would like to thank everyone who supported us by buying poinsettias, especially Dallas Retirement Village and Capitol Auto Group.

We invite you to come and watch us in action this winter.

On Jan. 6, we will host the Janet Brunner Invitational at Dallas High School. We also have home dual meets on Jan. 18 and Feb. 1.

Hope to see you there.

Treve Earhart

Dallas High School Wrestling

Dallas

End of contract means less FCFD response

I am writing this letter to inform the rural residents that live around Falls City that Falls City Fire Department, as of Jan. 1, 2018, is no longer contracted with Southwest Fire District to respond to fire or medical calls.

This has been a 70-year partnership that we have been able to help you, our neighbors, out in your time of need.

We will still respond if Southwest requests our help, but unfortunately the Falls City Fire Department equipment is designed for responding to city infrastructure type calls.

We will make every effort to respond and show up to help in your time of need, but until we gear up with new equipment to replace the equipment that Southwest pulled, we will not be able to help on some of the calls.



It has been my honor helping our neighbors, and we regret that the long partnership has ended.

Chief Bob Young,

Falls City Fire Department

Falls City