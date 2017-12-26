Plan Ahead, Designate

Driving drunk is never OK. During the holidays, it may get more difficult. You may not think you’re drunk when you are.

You may think you only had one or two drinks, not realizing that driving buzzed is the same as driving drunk.

Your reactions are dulled, and next thing you know, you could be involved in a fatal collision, one that could have been avoided if you’d handed your keys to a designated driver.

Don’t be that person who thinks you are sober enough to drive after a holiday engagement.

Instead, be the one who offers to abstain from drinking so you can make sure everyone else gets home safely.

At the very least, go to the party prepared with a few phone numbers of local taxi companies.

Arrange other transportation home, or ask to spend the night wherever you are.

Driving under the influence will get you hefty fines, possibly get your license revoked, and you’ll have a lot of hoops to jump through to get it back.

But that’s not the main reason to avoid getting behind the wheel when you’ve been drinking or smoking marijuana.

The real reason can be seen on the faces of those around you, the ones you pass on the street or see at your local market.

Your neighbors, family and friends is why it is important to not drive drunk.

It’s for their safety — and yours — that it is so important to make alternate plans when you decide to include alcohol or legal, recreational drugs into your celebrations.

We’re hoping you all had a very Merry Christmas, and we wish you a Happy New Year, filled with hope and love in all your endeavors.

Drive safely and soberly, and remember that no text is so important that you must answer it while you operate a vehicle.