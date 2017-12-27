Sports Schedule

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 27
Girls basketball: Alsea at Falls City, 5:30 p.m.
THURSDAY, DEC. 28
Wrestling: Central, Dallas at Northwest Duals (at Linn County Expo Center), TBA.
FRIDAY, DEC. 29
Boys basketball: Central vs. Ashland (at Crescent Valley), 5:45 p.m. Falls City at Reedsport, 5:30 p.m. St. Paul at Perrydale, 4 p.m.
Girls basketball: Central at Churchill, 7 p.m. Dallas at Sprague, 6:45 p.m. St. Paul at Perrydale, 2:30 p.m.
Wrestling: Central, Dallas at Northwest Duals (at Linn County Expo Center), TBA.
SATURDAY, DEC. 30
Boys basketball: Central vs. Hermiston (at Crescent Valley), 2:30 p.m. Perrydale at Regis, 5:30 p.m.
Girls basketball: Perrydale at Regis, 4 p.m.
Women’s basketball: Western Oregon at Northwest Nazarene, 1 p.m.
TUESDAY, JAN. 2
Boys basketball: Dallas at Pendleton, 5 p.m. Falls City at Jewell, 7 p.m. Perrydale at Crosshill Christian, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball: Dallas at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m. Falls City at Jewell, 5:30 p.m. Perrydale at Crosshill Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Men’s basketball: Western Oregon at Concordia, 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 3
Girls basketball: West Albany at Central, 7 p.m.
Wrestling: Dallas at MWC 4-Way meet (at Silverton), 4 p.m.
—
Schedules Subject to Change
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment