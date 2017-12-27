Sports Schedule

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 27

Girls basketball: Alsea at Falls City, 5:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, DEC. 28

Wrestling: Central, Dallas at Northwest Duals (at Linn County Expo Center), TBA.

FRIDAY, DEC. 29

Boys basketball: Central vs. Ashland (at Crescent Valley), 5:45 p.m. Falls City at Reedsport, 5:30 p.m. St. Paul at Perrydale, 4 p.m.

Girls basketball: Central at Churchill, 7 p.m. Dallas at Sprague, 6:45 p.m. St. Paul at Perrydale, 2:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, DEC. 30

Boys basketball: Central vs. Hermiston (at Crescent Valley), 2:30 p.m. Perrydale at Regis, 5:30 p.m.

Girls basketball: Perrydale at Regis, 4 p.m.

Women’s basketball: Western Oregon at Northwest Nazarene, 1 p.m.

TUESDAY, JAN. 2

Boys basketball: Dallas at Pendleton, 5 p.m. Falls City at Jewell, 7 p.m. Perrydale at Crosshill Christian, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball: Dallas at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m. Falls City at Jewell, 5:30 p.m. Perrydale at Crosshill Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Men’s basketball: Western Oregon at Concordia, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 3

Girls basketball: West Albany at Central, 7 p.m.

Wrestling: Dallas at MWC 4-Way meet (at Silverton), 4 p.m.

—

Schedules Subject to Change