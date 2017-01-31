Chemeketa Offers Learning In Mexico

SALEM — Chemeketa Community College will sponsor a trip to Oaxaca, Mexico, in June. Participants will attend six classes during spring term to study and prepare for the trip. The class sessions give an overview of international development work practices. The program includes four college credits in humanities.

Participates will engage in meaningful community service with the community residing in Oaxaca’s garbage dump. There will also be four levels of Spanish classes available, from beginner to advanced.

The trip is affiliated with the local agency Friends of Pimpollo and is open to the community as well as students. Cost of the trip is $2,000 all inclusive (tuition, air, lodging, activities).

A free information session will be held on Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. at Chemeketa Salem Building 9, Room 104.

For more information, email cecelia.monto@chemeketa.edu or call 503-399-6564 or Chemeketa International Programs, at international@chemeketa.edu or 503-399-5141.