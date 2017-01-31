Committee Revises Biz Registration

DALLAS — The city of Dallas is reviewing a compromise to begin a business registration in town.

The city tabled its first attempt at establishing the registration, proposed after months of discussion and debate. It would have made it a requirement for currently operating and new businesses in town, and came with a fee of $25 for the first year (for new businesses) and $10 for annual renewal.

Business owners expressed concern, especially about the “mandatory” part, and the Dallas City Council decided to have the city’s administration committee review it again because of those issues.

Committee Chairwoman Kelly Gabliks said she’s supportive of the purpose behind the business registration.

“This is not a license; this is not trying to be a moneymaker,” she said. “The idea is once you came to town, the first place you would go is the city to register the business so we could make sure that you had all the information you needed.”

She said new business owners would receive information on city zoning and sign code, future changes being considered, and information on facade grants and loans.

The city could also collect contact information and find out whether hazardous materials are stored at businesses.

Questions arose about whether the same information is gathered by the state through business licenses or if fire department had the staff to collect contact and fire safety information. City officials said the answer is no on both counts.

Committee member Jackie Lawson offered a compromise: making the registration mandatory for new businesses but voluntary for those already open.

“That way we have something versus nothing,” she said.

She said paying $10 per year — the renewal fee — and have advertising online through the registration would be appealing to businesses.

And with the change it becomes the business owner’s choice to participate.

“I think you would have much better buy-in if it became a choice,” Lawson said. “You would find that most people would want to participate versus being told they have to. I would say that is probably your biggest obstacle.”

City Attorney Lane Shetterly said he would draft a new business registration ordinance reflecting those changes for the committee to review at its next meeting in March.