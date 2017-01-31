Court Security To Limit Access

DALLAS — Limiting access to the Polk County Courthouse to one entrance for court security has been contemplated for years, but movement in that direction has picked up speed.

Last week, the board of commissioners reviewed a bid to close all doors except the main entrance on the Jefferson Street side of the courthouse. That would shutter doors on the historic side of the courthouse.

The bid included cameras and locks on the doors that would only open when the fire alarm is pulled.

The board rejected that method and said the county would have to put significant effort into communicating with the public about the changes before they happen.

“We would literally need to put signs at the bottom of the stairs out there,” said Matt Hawkins, the county’s administrative services director. “This is a topic that we’ve had conversations around for a long time now.”

County officials said education and signs will be important to make the move successful, especially given the confusing nature of the building, which includes the historic courthouse and an addition. Courtrooms are located in both buildings, and at the Polk County Jail across the street.

The floor height in the newer building doesn’t match to the older building, adding to possible confusion. County employees often help people find their way out of the building.

“We deal with people who are confused and disoriented on a regular basis,” said Austin McGuigan, the county’s community development director. “It’s kind of weird that just having the two buildings misaligned by a few feet can cause so much confusion for people, but it does.”

He said people tend to exit on the old courthouse side, but under the security plan, those doors will be closed.

Commissioner Jennifer Wheeler said she didn’t like the design that only opens the doors when the fire alarm is pulled. That won’t account for an active shooter or another kind of emergency where people will need to exit quickly.

Hawkins said there’s a possible solution to that, but it would require replacing the doors to install a system already in place in the addition. Only the sheriff’s office door and main entrance are open to the public on that side.

Those that are closed to the public have “crash bars” installed, which people can use to escape in an emergency.

“We could look at changing the doors. You still could try to make them look as historic as possible. The building’s not on the national registry, but we could still do what we can,” Hawkins said. “We are not going to put signs up saying ‘pull the fire alarm in case of an active shooter.’”

Board Chairman Craig Pope asked Hawkins to investigate that as a possible solution and present what he finds to the board. He said crash bars are necessary, and he didn’t feel comfortable with “having a dead end for people that appears to be an escape route.”

“When you have a wide-open building that anybody can walk through, I get it. I see the concerns court has, the folks that work there,” Pope said. “There’s a way we can do this, get where we need to go. We are not quite there yet.”