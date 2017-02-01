Dallas Boys Basketball: Collins Breaking Out

DALLAS — The roar of the crowd. The unified chants. The infection energy that can turn even the quietest fan loud.

The rumble from the stands can cause issues for any team by making it harder for players to communicate.

The crowd noise presents a little bigger challenge for Dallas senior basketball player Jake Collins.

Collins was born with severe-to-profound hearing loss.



Playing a sport where communication is key, a hearing impairment may seem detrimental to finding success — but Collins doesn’t let it hold him back.



“I’ve never let my hearing stand in the way of anything,” Collins said.

—

From a young age, Collins never looked at his hearing impairment as a setback.

With his hearing aids, Collins said in most circumstances he can hear at normal levels.

Over time he found ways to complement them and moved on with his life.

“I learned early on to read lips and personal gestures people make so when I use all of those tools, there’s not too much that I miss,” Collins said. “I don’t make it an excuse of why I can’t get something done, on or off the court. I don’t feel that I should be any different or treated any differently than those without a hearing impairment. It doesn’t affect my level of play on the court or in life.”

In the midst of a game night with an energized crowd — the extra noise can pose issues.

“The most difficult thing about it on the court is when the crowd is very into the game and it’s super loud,” Collins said. “It makes it difficult to hear the coach or the point guard call out the plays.”

Dallas coach Trent Schwartz installed a series of hand signals for the team’s plays — allowing all players to nonverbally communicate with each other.

Collins has emerged as a leader for the Dragons and has shown that hard work can overcome perceived disadvantages.

At 5-foot-8, Collins is one of the shortest players on the court. But you wouldn’t be able to tell by the style of his play.

“I would say my biggest strengths in basketball is that I play taller than my height,” he said. “By basketball measures, I’m a very short and small ball player, but I give my full effort to play as tough as the bigger and taller guys.”

It’s Collins who often gets the call to shut down the opposing team’s best offensive players.

“Jake is a tremendously tough kid who is super quick and a great competitor,” Schwartz said. “He has always had the ability to play good perimeter on ball defense, but has really improved his defense off the ball to become one of our best defenders. … He also packs a lot of punch for a smaller player and really holds his own playing post defense.”

Collins has undergone a transformation on offense.

“He is a tough match up to stay in front of as he has a lightning quick first step offensively and can shoot the ball on the perimeter,” Schwartz said.

His long-range shot has always been a strength.

His willingness to take it to the hoop is a new tool — turning him from a specialized offensive weapon to an all-around threat.

“I’ve developed an aggression to drive to the hoop more and attack the rim better,” Collins said. “… Driving to the hoop has certainly been more in my interest as I have grown more fearless of the taller guys blocking me.”

Basketball has taught Collins several life lessons that he said has affected him ,from the importance of hard work to trusting teammates to rise to the occasion.

Most recently, it’s learning from failure — and not being afraid to fail — that has allowed him to develop into a more complete player.

“If you can’t learn from losing or failing, it will be hard to grow and advance in a difficult life,” Collins said.

Learning from failure is something Collins hopes the Dragons will do — and quickly. Dallas has lost five of its last six games. Four of those losses have come by seven points or fewer, including a 61-59 setback to South Albany on Friday.

“What I believe we have learned from the past games is that we need to push hard to close the door on the tough games,” Collins said. “Our record this year isn’t an accurate reflection of the strength of our team, in the sense that the point gap of winning to losing has been slim.”

Dallas, which played Lebanon Tuesday after press time, entered that game with a 6-9 mark overall and a 2-4 record in Mid-Willamette Conference play — good for sixth place.

Nearing the midway point of league play, the Dragons have time to right the ship — but in a highly competitive league, failing to close out tightly contested games will be a fatal flaw.

“With this league, every game is going to be close at the end,” Collins said. “It’s all about finishing, and that’s what the team is focused on accomplishing from here on out. We play good basketball with lots of heart and trust. Finishing games will be crucial to helping us win.”