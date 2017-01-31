Dpd Building Considered

DALLAS — The city of Dallas is looking at its options for a future police facility.

Recently the city was approached about using the former Department of Human Services building in downtown Dallas as the site for a new police station.

Currently, the police station is at Dallas City Hall, 187 SE Court St.

City councilors Micky Garus and Paul Trahan were approached by the building owner, Rod Buchanan, about the city using the former DHS building for a police station. The state recently completed a new building in Dallas on West Ellendale to house the Department of Human Services.

City Manager Ron Foggin said police staff toured the building, but the city had another option in the old RadioShack property that the city purchased in July.

“What we are working on right now is trying to identify a consultant that can help us better master plan the block east of us to help us better understand what can fit on that space and what is the best use of the funds moving forward,” Foggin said.

He said the consultant will help the city decide if remodeling an existing building or building a new one would be the most cost-effective.

“There’s some analysis that we are hoping to get done in the next three to six months,” Foggin said.

In other business, the city:

• Is trying to identify funding sources to seismically retrofit city hall. Foggin said the grant used to retrofit the fire station was awarded by the Department of Homeland Security.

“We are trying to figure out, is there a way we can use the police department space to make this building usable for those funds,” Foggin said. “There’s a possibility we can make that happen, so we are working on that.”