Fcsd’S Thompson Resigns Post

FALLS CITY — Jack Thompson, the superintendent of Falls City schools, has resigned effective at the end of June.

Thompson submitted his resignation during the Jan. 24 Falls City School Board meeting as part of his superintendent’s report.

“Lastly on my report, I handed to all of you folks my resignation as of June 30 of this year,” he said.

The board accepted his resignation later in the meeting and scheduled an executive session to discuss the position moving forward. Another executive session is slated for Feb. 21 before the board’s regular meeting.

Thompson said he turned in his resignation months before his departure because he wanted to give the board plenty of time to plan its next steps before the next school year.

“Hiring a superintendent is much different than a teacher,” he said.

Thompson declined to elaborate on whether he’s leaving for another position.

He said he gave credit to the board’s leadership since he took the position at the beginning of the 2013-14 school year.

“I appreciate the staff and students in our schools,” Thompson said. “I’ve appreciated that the board has been working really hard to make the district better.”

In other business, the board:

• Approved make-up days for the days the district had to cancel school because of snow and ice.

“After we got all done with our snow days, at this moment, we have five days that we need to make up for lost days to maintain our hours,” Thompson said.

Two days will be conference days — those are considered “student contact days” by the state — on Jan. 27 and Feb. 3.

Added school days are March 3, April 7 and April 21.

“Those are all Fridays, so we are not extending our school year at all and we aren’t taking any holidays,” Thompson said.

Elementary Principal Art Houghtaling said district staff kept after-school program FACES Friday field trips in mind when suggesting days, and the district has more day available for make-ups if necessary.

“We have some more Fridays,” Houghtaling said.