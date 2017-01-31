Library Calendar

DALLAS

950 Main St. • 503-623-2633

www.ci.dallas.or.us/library

• Wednesday, Feb. 1, 5:30 p.m. — Ukelele Fans of Dallas.

• Thursday, Feb. 2, 10:30 a.m. — Children’s Story Time.

• Thursday, Feb. 2, noon — Adult Book Discussion.

• Tuesday, Feb. 7, 10:30 a.m. — Morning Children’s Story Time.

• Tuesday, Feb. 7, 7 p.m. — Friends of the Library meeting.

INDEPENDENCE

175 Monmouth St. • 503-838-1811

www.ci.independence.or.us/library

• Wednesday, Feb. 1, 10:30 a.m. — Family Story Time.

• Wednesday, Feb. 1, 1 p.m. — Scrabble with Betty.

• Wednesday, Feb. 1, 4 p.m. — Wacky Wednesday (I love my library).

• Thursday, Feb. 2, 4:30 p.m. — Chess Club.



• Saturday, Feb. 4, 2 p.m. — Hand-crafted cards with Kay.

• Saturday, Feb. 4, 3:30 p.m. — Cuentos en Español.

• Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2 p.m. — Tiny Tots (Ages up to 2).



• Wednesday, Feb. 8, 10:30 a.m. — Family Story Time.

• Wednesday, Feb. 8, 4 p.m. — Wacky Wednesday (I love my valentines).

MONMOUTH

168 S. Ecols St. • 503-751-0182

www.ci.monmouth.or.us/library

• Thursday, Feb. 2, 10:15 a.m. — Preschool Explorers.

• Tuesday, Feb. 2, 10:15 a.m. — Tales for Tots.

WAGNER COMMUNITY LIBRARY

111 N. Main St., Falls City

503-787-3521, ext. 319

www.facebook.com/

WagnerCommunityLibrary/timeline

• See the library’s Facebook page for upcoming events.