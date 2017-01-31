Library Calendar

DALLAS
950 Main St. • 503-623-2633
www.ci.dallas.or.us/library
• Wednesday, Feb. 1, 5:30 p.m. — Ukelele Fans of Dallas.
• Thursday, Feb. 2, 10:30 a.m. — Children’s Story Time.
• Thursday, Feb. 2, noon — Adult Book Discussion.
• Tuesday, Feb. 7, 10:30 a.m. — Morning Children’s Story Time.
• Tuesday, Feb. 7, 7 p.m. — Friends of the Library meeting.
—
INDEPENDENCE
175 Monmouth St. • 503-838-1811
www.ci.independence.or.us/library
• Wednesday, Feb. 1, 10:30 a.m. — Family Story Time.
• Wednesday, Feb. 1, 1 p.m. — Scrabble with Betty.
• Wednesday, Feb. 1, 4 p.m. — Wacky Wednesday (I love my library).
• Thursday, Feb. 2, 4:30 p.m. — Chess Club.
• Saturday, Feb. 4, 2 p.m. — Hand-crafted cards with Kay.
• Saturday, Feb. 4, 3:30 p.m. — Cuentos en Español.
• Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2 p.m. — Tiny Tots (Ages up to 2).
• Wednesday, Feb. 8, 10:30 a.m. — Family Story Time.
• Wednesday, Feb. 8, 4 p.m. — Wacky Wednesday (I love my valentines).
—
MONMOUTH
168 S. Ecols St. • 503-751-0182
www.ci.monmouth.or.us/library
• Thursday, Feb. 2, 10:15 a.m. — Preschool Explorers.
• Tuesday, Feb. 2, 10:15 a.m. — Tales for Tots.
—
WAGNER COMMUNITY LIBRARY
111 N. Main St., Falls City
503-787-3521, ext. 319
www.facebook.com/
WagnerCommunityLibrary/timeline
• See the library’s Facebook page for upcoming events.
Commenting has been disabled for this item.