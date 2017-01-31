For all of us who have been swapping January ice and snow stories and are so tired of the wet wool smell in coat closets and boots in the hallway, today marks the beginning of the brand new, bright and shiny month of February. Let’s hope we can put that old wintry month behind us and think about the prospects of longer days and occasional flashes of sunshine. Feb. 14 is also Valentine’s Day, so here’s your early reminder to do something wonderful for that special somebody in your life.

Tomorrow Punxsutawney Phil will be poked and prodded from his warm and cozy den to celebrate Groundhog Day, and weather gurus will pontificate on whether we will forward to an early spring or endure six more weeks of winter, depending upon whether Phil sees his shadow. Be that as it may, I’m not in any big hurry to try on the latest in spring and summer fashions quite yet. No matter what Phil’s weather friends have to say, we’ll have more weeks of bundling up before we venture outdoors in shorts and T-shirts.

Hundreds of people attended Polk County Community Connect held last Wednesday at the Valley Life Center in Dallas. Many volunteers assisted people who were needing medical and dental care, including vision checkups, warm clothing, pet care, bicycle repairs and other services for those who are enduring homelessness. The daily reports on the stock market show high numbers, and there are lots of stories about our growing economy, but there is a great need in our local area for assistance with housing, food and clothing for people of all ages.

If one of your new year’s resolutions was to de-clutter and better organize your house, and to finally deal with all those old “too good to throw away” items in closets, attics and basements, there are many who could put them to good use. You’ll have extra space and can feel good about doing something good for somebody else. It’s a great way to banish the dark winter days and forget about the doom and gloom of politics for a while.

This Saturday, “Help Fill Our Home” donation center will be open from 9 a.m. until noon. The center is located at 1050 SE Uglow Ave., in Dallas, and can accept donations of new or gently-used household items for families in need. Donations are tax deductible, and especially needed are couches, chairs, tables, dishes, lamps and clothing. Please contact Brent DeMoe, director of Polk County’s Department of Family and Community Outreach, at 503-623-9664, ext. 2118, for more information. Please be sure your donated items are clean and in good repair, because ripped, stained or broken items cannot be accepted.