Pedee News

Alan and Tami Shifley’s daughter, Amy, was on the dean’s list at George Fox University in Newberg for the fall 2016 semester. Amy is a senior majoring in art and design. Traditional undergraduate students must earn a 3.5 grade-point average or above on 12 or more hours of graded work to earn a spot on the dean’s list.

Tim and Dianna Barnhart are grandparents again. Easton Allen Barnhart was born to Nathaniel and Jipsii on Jan. 10, and weighed in at 9 pounds, 9 ounces. They live near Tim and Dianna, who are happy that they are so close.

And another baby is on the way. Adam and Emily Coe are having a baby in July to join their other three: Arthur, Penny, and Desmond.

The people of Pedee are still telling snow stories. Norm and Donna Baldwin live quite a ways up a hill in Pedee and didn’t come down for 17 days, with a few walks to the mail box. They stayed home and enjoyed the wildlife that came walking through. People had anywhere from 2 to 12 inches, depending on how high a hill they lived on.

Kings Crossing Coffee Shop is open for business again. It is a student-led business in the old Kings Valley Church across from the Kings Valley School. The students are trying to create a local place for community to gather and share a cup of coffee and pastry. They are also a market place, showcasing artisan talents and unique gifts, so if you are looking for a space to sell your crafts, they have room. Please contact them at KVCS.kitchen@gmail.com. The coffee shop is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and, I found, a great place to have breakfast.

There was a good turnout at the preview night for Financial Peace University last week. The class itself starts on Thursday at 7 p.m. at the church and goes for nine weeks. Please call the church at 503-838-4073 if you are interested so they can have the materials for you, which are $75/family, and less if you’ve done the program before. They will ask for payment at the first session. Also let them know if you need child care, which is free. The lesson on insurance alone will probably pay for the course many times over, so give the class a try. You will still be able to catch up if you start with the second class.