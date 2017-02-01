Winter Storm Watch Issued For Thursday

POLK COUNTY -- The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch from Thursday afternoon through Friday evening for the central Willamette Valley.

Winter precipitation is expected to increase late Thursday afternoon and continue through Friday into the early evening.

Small amounts of snow or sleet are possible on Thursday afternoon. Less than half an inch of ice accumulation is also possible, which may lead to dangerous driving conditions, tree damage and power disruptions.

The American Red Cross suggests having an emergency kit to be prepared for winter weather. Kits should include nonperishable food items, extra cellphone batteries and extra blankets. A full list of recommended kit items can be found at www.redcross.org/PrepareGuide.