Academic Honors

Dallas student graduates Marquette

Milwaukee — Raiza Zwirner, of Dallas, has graduated from Marquette University in Milwaukee. Zwirner earned a Master of Science in nursing.

Marquette University is a Catholic, Jesuit university with more than 11,500 students.

Dallas’ Fast earns dean’s list honors

SPOKANE, Wash. — Seth Fast, of Dallas, earned placement on the Gonzaga University dean’s list for fall semester 2016. Students must earn a 3.5 to 3.84 grade-point average to be listed.

Gonzaga University is a humanistic, private Catholic university providing a Jesuit education to more than 7,500 students.