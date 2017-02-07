Academic Honors

Dallas student graduates Marquette
Milwaukee — Raiza Zwirner, of Dallas, has graduated from Marquette University in Milwaukee. Zwirner earned a Master of Science in nursing.
Marquette University is a Catholic, Jesuit university with more than 11,500 students.
Dallas’ Fast earns dean’s list honors
SPOKANE, Wash. — Seth Fast, of Dallas, earned placement on the Gonzaga University dean’s list for fall semester 2016. Students must earn a 3.5 to 3.84 grade-point average to be listed.
Gonzaga University is a humanistic, private Catholic university providing a Jesuit education to more than 7,500 students.
