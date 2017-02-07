MONMOUTH — A young woman, Dawn, seeking help for a stutter, hopes learning a new, universal language will help her untie her tongue.

A man, Don, who has created a universal language, is eager to teach her.

Be ready to laugh What: Western Oregon University’s production of “All in the Timing,” by David Ives. When: Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. with a matinee at 2 p.m. on Saturday. Where: The Studio Theater at Rice Auditorium on the WOU campus. Admission: $14 for adults; $8 for students; $10 for seniors and WOU faculty and staff. Of note: Friday’s performance will include American Sign Language interpretation.

The duo stumble on words before finding their groove — and true love — in a short comedic play, one of six one-act plays that make up “All in the Timing,” by David Ives.

Western Oregon University theater department will perform the work Thursday through Saturday. Curtain is at 7:30 p.m. with a matinee performance at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Each play revolves around the concepts of wordplay, interpersonal relations and existential reflection.

“The plays all deal with the humor that results from coincidental events in life and odd intersections of people and events,” said director Kent Neely in a press release. “We see three chimps given typewriters and told to write ‘Hamlet.’ Then there’s the creation of a ‘universal language’ that can solve humanity’s difficulties. And we see what happened to Trotsky after an ice axe was smashed in the back of his head.”

The six plays, Sure Thing; Words, Words, Words; Universal Language; The Philadelphia; Mere Mortals; and Variations on the Death of Trotsky, are unrelated. Each one stands on its own, Neely said.

Neely chose the play because of the performance space. It is the Studio Theater in Rice Auditorium, not on the main stage. That meant space was at a premium. With six sort-of sketches rather than one big performance, it allows actors to use minimal sets.

The cozy atmosphere of the studio creates a comedy-club feel.