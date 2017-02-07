Corrections Posts ‘Most Wanted’

DALLAS — Polk County Community Corrections lists these individuals as “most wanted” for February. Citizens with information on the whereabouts of any of them can call Community Corrections at 503-623-5226.

• Raymond William Huffman, born Jan. 11, 1964, 5-7, 180 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes. Charge: Possession of heroin, delivery of heroin.

• Carl James Pointer, born June 3, 1966, 6-3, 185 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes. Charge: Felon in possession of a firearm, driving under the influence of intoxicants.

• Joshua Michael Rose, born July 9, 1984, 5-9, 209 pounds, blond hair, hazel eyes. Charge: Fourth-degree assault.

• Jeremy Wolfgang Wright, born April 24, 1986, 5-8, 145 pounds, blond hair, blue eyes. Charge: Third-degree assault, first-degree mistreatment, possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin.

• Eric Clifford Jones, born June 2, 1970, 5-11, 147 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes. Charge: Eluding police.