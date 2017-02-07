Library Calendar

DALLAS

950 Main St. • 503-623-2633

www.ci.dallas.or.us/library

• Thursday, Feb. 9, 10:30 a.m. — Children’s story time.

• Tuesday, Feb. 14, 10:30 a.m. — Children’s story time.

• Wednesday, Feb. 15, 3:45 p.m. — Teen Advisory Board.

• Wednesday, Feb. 15, 4:30 p.m. — Teen Book Club (“Macbeth”).

—

INDEPENDENCE

175 Monmouth St.

503-838-1811

www.ci.independence.or.us/library

• Wednesday, Feb. 8, 10:30 a.m. — Family story time.

• Wednesday, Feb. 8, 4 p.m. — Wacky Wednesdays (I love Valentines).

• Thursday, Feb. 9, 4:30 p.m. — Chess Club.

• Friday, Feb. 10, 4:30 p.m. — Teen Cooking Club (Valentine treats).

• Saturday, Feb. 11, 3:30 p.m. — Cuentos en Espanol.

• Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2 p.m. — Tiny Tots.

• Wednesday, Feb. 15, 10:30 a.m. — Family story time.

• Wednesday, Feb. 15, 4 and 6:30 p.m. — Wacky Wednesdays (I love Bingo).

—

MONMOUTH

168 S. Ecols St. • 503-751-0182

www.ci.monmouth.or.us/library

• Thursday, Feb. 9, 10:15 a.m. — Preschool story time.

• Thursday, Feb. 9, 7 p.m. — Once Upon a Thursday Book Club.

• Saturday, Feb. 11, 2 p.m. — Junior Master Gardener.

• Tuesday, Feb. 14, 10:15 a.m. — Tales for Tots.

—

WAGNER COMMUNITY LIBRARY

111 N. Main St., Falls City

503-787-3521, ext. 319

www.facebook.com/

WagnerCommunityLibrary/timeline

• See the library’s Facebook page for upcoming events.