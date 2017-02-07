Library Calendar

DALLAS
950 Main St. • 503-623-2633
www.ci.dallas.or.us/library
• Thursday, Feb. 9, 10:30 a.m. — Children’s story time.
• Tuesday, Feb. 14, 10:30 a.m. — Children’s story time.
• Wednesday, Feb. 15, 3:45 p.m. — Teen Advisory Board.
• Wednesday, Feb. 15, 4:30 p.m. — Teen Book Club (“Macbeth”).
—
INDEPENDENCE
175 Monmouth St.
503-838-1811
www.ci.independence.or.us/library
• Wednesday, Feb. 8, 10:30 a.m. — Family story time.
• Wednesday, Feb. 8, 4 p.m. — Wacky Wednesdays (I love Valentines).
• Thursday, Feb. 9, 4:30 p.m. — Chess Club.
• Friday, Feb. 10, 4:30 p.m. — Teen Cooking Club (Valentine treats).
• Saturday, Feb. 11, 3:30 p.m. — Cuentos en Espanol.
• Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2 p.m. — Tiny Tots.
• Wednesday, Feb. 15, 10:30 a.m. — Family story time.
• Wednesday, Feb. 15, 4 and 6:30 p.m. — Wacky Wednesdays (I love Bingo).
—
MONMOUTH
168 S. Ecols St. • 503-751-0182
www.ci.monmouth.or.us/library
• Thursday, Feb. 9, 10:15 a.m. — Preschool story time.
• Thursday, Feb. 9, 7 p.m. — Once Upon a Thursday Book Club.
• Saturday, Feb. 11, 2 p.m. — Junior Master Gardener.
• Tuesday, Feb. 14, 10:15 a.m. — Tales for Tots.
—
WAGNER COMMUNITY LIBRARY
111 N. Main St., Falls City
503-787-3521, ext. 319
www.facebook.com/
WagnerCommunityLibrary/timeline
• See the library’s Facebook page for upcoming events.
