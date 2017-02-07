Mccandless Takes Over As Polk Vso

POLK COUNTY — Marie McCandless, the former assistant to Polk County’s new Veterans Service Officer, has taken over the post as a VSO-in-training.

McCandless takes over for former VSO Erin Osgood, who was hired to start the program at the beginning of this year.

“That was her goal in life to be a VSO,” said Polk County Administrator Greg Hansen said of McCandless.



McCandless, a U.S. Army veteran, will work in coordination with the Oregon Department of Veteran’s Affairs Office in Salem until she completes training. She’s already begun to take classes, Hansen said.

“She can do everything a VSO can do except sign official forms,” Hansen said

That will be handled with the Salem office temporarily.

Polk County VSO office opened in January and will be holding an open house on Feb. 15 from 3 to 6 p.m. at 240 SW Washington St. in Dallas.

For more information, 503-623-9188 or torres.stephanie@co.polk.or.us.