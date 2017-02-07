School Notes

Santiam hosts OSU for family science

ADAIR VILLAGE — Santiam Christian School will host Oregon State University for a science and engineering night on Thursday from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

The evening will feature science and engineering activities for students in grades kindergarten through 12, and fun for the whole family. A mobile markerspace will be on site, as well as a Tesla coil from Linn-Benton Community College, a Segway and other activities.

The school is at 7220 NE Arnold Ave., Adair Village.

For more information: Kim Conolly, conollyk@santiam.org.

Exclusion Day for schools is next week

POLK COUNTY — The Oregon Health Authority announced that Feb. 15 is School Exclusion Day.

The Oregon Immunization Program reminds parents that children will not be able to attend school or child care starting that day if their records on file show missing immunizations.

Under state law, all children in public and private schools, preschools, Head Start and certified child care facilities must have up-to-date documentation on their immunizations or have an exemption.

If school and child care vaccination records are not up to date on Feb. 15, the child will be sent home.

In 2016, 6,995 children were kept out of school or child care until the necessary immunization information was turned into schools or child care facilities.

Parents seeking immunizations for their children should contact their local health care provider or local health department, or call 211, or go to 211info.org.

No one can be turned away from a local health department because of the inability to pay for required vaccines. Many pharmacists can immunize children aged 7 and older.

More information: healthoregon.org/imm.

FACES receives $25,000 from SMCF

FALLS CITY — The Spirit Mountain Community Fund awarded Falls City School District’s after school program Family Academics Community Enrichment for Success a $25,000 grant.

The grant will pay for a free driver’s education class for high school students with driver’s permits, staff training in social and emotional needs of students, and providing students and their families access to individual and family counseling.

FACES is waiting on word about a $28,000 grant from Polk County’s Economic Development Department and is applying for a grant from Honda, emphasizing literacy and science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

The program will be applying to the Ford Family Foundation and Oregon Community Foundation later in the year.