Study Shows Decline In Drug, Alcohol Use Among 11th-Graders

POLK COUNTY — Fewer 11th-graders in Polk County have used marijuana, alcohol and tobacco or illicit drugs than their peers in the past.

Fewer 11th-graders see alcohol and marijuana use as risky behavior.

More of them did not go to school because they felt unsafe. Feelings of harassment also increased through email and social media sites, though feeling harassed because of other things — sexual orientation, race, looks — decreased.

The results are part of the Oregon Health Authority’s biennial student wellness survey. The survey is given to students in sixth, eighth and 11th grade.

Because the survey is anonymous, it cannot be used as an intervention tool, said Doug Gouge, program director for the Student Based Mental Health Program.

While some numbers can be concerning — 22.7 percent of 11th-graders say they have used marijuana — Gouge said the flip side is 77.3 percent of them have not used.

Having this information helps Gouge and his team create campaigns of prevention, showing students that this behavior is not normal.

“Everyone isn’t doing it,” he said.

The numbers are also used to help counselors determine what kind of training and resources are needed in Polk County schools.

The survey shows that 20 percent of students in 11th grade had “seriously considered attempting suicide,” and 8 percent had “actually attempted suicide.”

Gouge said those numbers have encouraged counselors to get evidence-based training in how to identify kids who are showing signs of suicide — and getting training to kids themselves.

Gouge said the Power Peers class and leadership classes at Central High School have been trained in suicide prevention, giving them the tools they might need if a fellow student begins to talk about ending his or her own life.

A suicide prevention campaign has taken to Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat, Gouge said.

“The good news is, 80 percent of kids haven’t even thought about suicide — it hasn’t even crossed their minds,” he said. But that doesn’t mean nothing can be done to help the minority of those who have, he added.

For more information about the survey or about suicide or drug prevention: www.co.polk.or.us/bh/mental-health-services.