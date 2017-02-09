DALLAS — The rain was pouring. On a wet and muddy battlefield, a wizard, a barbarian, monster and more charged at each other. Swords were swung. Spells were cast. Warriors fought for control of a marker in the center of the battlefield. It was an epic clash that would make Tolkien proud. A feast fit for a king (or at least cake to celebrate a member’s birthday) was shared.

Amtgardians Unite! • Amtgard is a nonprofit organization dedicated to medieval and fantasy combat sports and recreation. • Local members meet Sundays at noon at Dallas City Park. New players are always welcome. • There is no cost to join. Loaner equipment is available for new players. • For more information: www.facebook.com/....

No, this wasn’t the latest fantasy movie being filmed.

This was a local gathering of Amtgard — a nonprofit organization dedicated to recreating the sword and sorcery genre as well as educational aspects of medieval and ancient cultures.

The live-action role-playing game, which has been around since the early 1980s, has chapters around the world.

On the surface, Amtgard appears to be all about combat and quests — a live action dungeons and dragons.

But if you think you know what this is all about — think again.

—

Ryan Rendon doesn’t pretend otherwise. He knows what gets most people interested in Amtgard.

“I’d say the thing that attracts people at first is we’re dressed differently and we’re holding big foam swords,” Rendon said.

The fighting and costumes — or garb — are the most visible aspects of the game.

On Sunday, swords, shields, vests — and even a chicken suit — charged the battlefield at Dallas City Park.

Each week there are different quests for people to take part in.

But there’s so much more than that.

“The biggest misconception is that it’s all about fighting,” Rendon said.

There is a class system to balance, each with its own unique set of skills and progression for quests and certain battle events. From scouts to monsters, healers to wizards, there’s a class for every type of play style.

But if battle doesn’t suit your interest, Amtgard offers plenty of chances to stay involved.

“There are people who are involved who never take part in a battle,” Amtgard member Mike Chastain said.

Some players focus solely on making weapons and equipment — all of which have to meet strict safety codes set forth by Amtgard.

Other players specialize in cooking meals fit for the time period or have taken up microbrewing. Amtgard appeals to all those with an artistic side and those looking to work on leadership skills.

“If fighting doesn’t appeal to you, there’s something here for everyone,” Chastain said. “We have people who do a lot of crafting. Others are focused on service to the club. They’re here every week helping us get set up, bringing water and making Amtgard more enjoyable for the people.”

The society part of the group is as important as the combat, and sharing knowledge and skills happens almost daily.

There’s a sense of community that extends far beyond a local chapter of the game.

Rendon said many members travel to overnight camping events throughout the year to interact with Amtgardians from nearby states.

It’s not uncommon to see dozens, sometimes hundreds of Amtgardians sharing stories and tips in a single campground.

“They are awesome events,” Rendon said. “Last September, there was an event in Washington with more than 250 people on a battlefield. If you’re not experiencing that, you’re missing out on something. People had awesome stories to tell. Others had these amazing pieces of equipment they made. That’s what makes this incredible. It’s mind blowing.”

That may be the true power of Amtgard. There are other ways to get your fix of fantasy adventures, but what makes Amtgard unique is how it attracts people from all walks of life.

“I think people are shocked by the diversity of people here,” Chastain said. “We have people who were athletes in high school. I’ve seen doctors and lawyers out here. There are a lot of people with military backgrounds.”

There’s also a wide range of ages. Chastain’s 11-year-old daughter takes part in Amtgard, while the oldest members have been playing for decades.



“I think sometimes people feel they don’t have other people to share these interests with,” Rendon said. “There is a group out here where you can. We’re all friends, and we play games and hang out with each other. We’re all just out here to have a great time.”

—

When Rendon got his first glimpse of the world of Amtgard, it was through his older brother.

His brother is eight years his senior, and when Ryan was 6 or 7 he’d accompany his brother to watch Amtgard practices and quests.

At first, it was the costumes that drew him in.

“You had people in fur or capes fighting each other,” Rendon said. “It was cool to see as a child.”

Rendon had always been fascinated by the fantasy genre, and Amtgard was a way to take that love to a new level.

But by the time he was old enough and able to participate, the Dallas Amtgard group had fizzled out.

Rendon started attending a group in Salem roughly six years ago.

About five years ago, Rendon tried to restart a Dallas Amtgard group.

“It didn’t work,” he said. “During the winter, if we had three people, it was a successful day. I didn’t understand how to get the group going.”

In the years that followed, Rendon learned more about Amtgard – and saw how Amtgard changed him.

“I grew more out of my shell,” he said. “I can actually talk to people easier now and make them feel welcome.”

So, last July, he gave it another shot to start the group in Dallas.

This time, things went a bit better. The group has averaged around 10 people a week. Two weeks ago, that number ballooned to more than 30.

“We want people to know we’re not trying to intimidate you,” Rendon said. “If you want to come out, we’d love to talk to you.”

There’s no cost to join and the group has equipment and garb for people to use at first.

It may be a sight to see a group of people charging a battlefield together. But don’t let that fool you. While Amtgard may appear to be tailored to the “nerds” it can quickly draw anyone in.

“Don’t be afraid to just come out and try it,” Rendon said. “No matter what your interest, there’s a way to be involved and I think people will be surprised just how much fun they can have.”