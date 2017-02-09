Boc To Hold Hearing On Bond

POLK COUNTY — The Polk County Board of Commissioners is holding two public hearings regarding the proposed up to $10 million bond for maintaining existing county facilities on Feb. 15 at 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Both meetings are in the Polk County Courthouse conference room at 850 Main St., in Dallas.

If approved by the board, the measure would be before voters in the May 2017 election. At $10 million for 10 years, the bond would cost an average of 20 cents per $1,000 of assessed value on properties.

For more information: 503-623-8173.