Falls City, Kvcs Request Class 1a

FALLS CITY — The Oregon School Activities Association will hear Falls City and Kings Valley Charter School’s request to keep its athletic co-op in the 1A classification for the 2017-18 school year.

The association’s board meets Monday at 9 a.m. at its office in Wilsonville.

“We are not really appealing it. They’ve made a decision,” said Dennis Sickles, Falls City’s athletic director at the Falls City School Board’s meeting on Jan. 24. “With the co-op in place, we are at the 2A level. What we are doing is requesting to play down for an additional year.”

OSAA will revise classifications beginning the 2018-19 school year, so the request would be for one year.

Sickles said the representatives from Falls City and Kings Valley are scheduled to give a presentation, but anyone may comment during a portion of the meeting. Falls City board members Larry Sickles and Bob Young and Dennis Sickles wanted to meet with Kings Valley officials before Feb. 13 to discuss what they would present to the OSAA board.

Young said it’s important Kings Valley is well-represented at the meeting.

“The ones who are going to lose are their kids,” Young said. “They won’t have a sports program.”

Kelly Foster, associate director of the OSAA, wrote in an email to Dennis Sickles that the OSAA board typically denies requests to play down.

“You have a couple of options now: you can re-apply for the co-op to be accepted in to the new 2A league (or independent 2A status),” Foster wrote. “You can also elect to dissolve the co-op, and you will be placed into your regular 1A leagues.”

If the request is denied, Dennis Sickles said Falls City’s coaches preferred the latter option.

“The consensus I’m getting from the coaches is that they would prefer to not go to 2A,” he said. “They would prefer to stay and play 1A so they have an opportunity to go to the playoffs. I’ve talked to all the coaches.”

Dennis Sickles acknowledged that the chances of OSAA granting the request are slim, but he said it’s still worthwhile to make the argument.

“At least we will get our point of view on the record,” he said. “I think that’s important.”

In other business, the board:

• Agreed to have staff negotiate terms of an athletics co-op with Luckiamute Valley Charter School for middle school sports. LVCS board member attended Falls City’s Jan. 24 meeting to make the request.