News In Brief

ODFW asks public to report dead ducks

POLK COUNTY — State and wildlife managers are investigating a possible outbreak of avian cholera in ducks after members of the public reported several hundred dead ducks at wetlands on private land in the Stanfield and Milton-Freewater areas.

The public is asked to report sick or dead birds to 1-866-968-2600 or wildlife.health@state.or.us.

ODFW is awaiting results on tests to confirm whether the dead ducks died from cholera.

ODFW urges the public to avoid handling sick or dead birds.

Monmouth dog heads to Westminster

MONMOUTH — Monmouth residents Carol Infranca and Lee Schlenker, breeders of the top 20 silky terriers in the U.S. in 2016, will compete at the 141st annual Westminster Kennel Club All Breed Dog Show in New York City on Feb. 13 and 14.

The couple’s dog, Weeluv’s Million Dollar Baby, or Pricey, is the No. 4 silky terrier in the nation in both breed and all breed points.

Karen Oglesby will be the dog’s handler at Westminster.

Green bag pickup on Saturday

MONMOUTH/INDEPENDENCE — The Monmouth-Independence Food Project will host its bimonthly pickup on Saturday. Donors are asked to set their green bags on their doorstep first thing in the morning for pickup. Neighborhood coordinators will pick up food from 200 donors in Monmouth and Independence.

The green bags benefit the Ella Curran Food Bank.

For more information: www.monindyfoodproject.com.

PCSO to conduct seatbelt enforcement

POLK COUNTY — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office will participate in a statewide traffic enforcement “blitz” campaign in an effort to save lives through increased seat belt use through Feb. 19.

Independence Police Department will also participate in the campaign.

Enhanced enforcement is funded through USDOT’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Currently, motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause nationwide of death for children ages one through twelve years old. Child seats may increase crash survival by 71 percent for infants younger than one year old and by up to 59 percent for toddlers ages one to four.

Booster seats may reduce the chance of nonfatal injury among 4- to 8-year-olds by 45 percent compared to safety belts used alone.

Oregon law requires children weighing under forty pounds to use a child seat with harness.

Children under 1 or weighing less than 20 pounds must ride in a rear-facing child seat.

A child over forty pounds must use either a child seat or booster until they reach age eight or 4-feet-9-inches tall and the adult belt fits them correctly. If you are unsure whether your child is ready to transition to an adult belt system, use the easy five-step test here: http://www.carseat.org/Boosters/630.htm.