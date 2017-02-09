Public Agenda is a listing of upcoming meetings for agencies in Polk County. To submit a meeting, send it at least two weeks before the actual meeting date to the Itemizer-Observer via email (ionews@polkio.com).

Wednesday, Feb. 8

• Monmouth Parks and Recreation Board — 7 p.m., Volunteer Hall, 144 S. Warren St., Monmouth. 503-838-0725.

Thursday, Feb. 9

• Polk County Fire District No. 1 Board — 6 p.m., Central Station 90, 1800 Monmouth St., Independence. 503-838-1510.

• Western Days Commission — 7 p.m., Independence Civic Center, 555 S. Main St., Independence. 503-838-1212.

Tuesday, Feb. 14

• Independence City Council — 7 p.m., Independence Civic Center, 555 S. Main St., Independence. 503-838-1212.

• Dallas Planning Commission — 7 p.m., Dallas City Hall, 187 SE Court St., Dallas. 503-831-3565.

Wednesday, Feb. 15

• Monmouth Planning Commission — 7 p.m., Volunteer Hall, 144 S. Warren St., Monmouth. 503-838-0725.