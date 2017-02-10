Dallas Looks Closer At Urd Use

DALLAS — The Dallas Urban Renewal Agency will begin negotiations with a consultant to complete a fiscal analysis of Urban Renewal District.

The study would evaluate the feasibility of extending the time limit on the district, which expires in 2024. Dallas city councilors, serving in their role at the agency’s board of directors, approved the move Monday night.

If an agreement is reached, consultant Elaine Howard will conduct the evaluation, which would provide a fiscal outlook for the district, formed in 2004.

In 2010, a fiscal evaluation showed the district would collect about $4 million of the $9 million maximum indebtedness allowed in the adopted urban renewal plan.

Jason Locke, the city’s community development director who also works for the district, said extending the life of the district is the easiest why of amending the plan.

“That could be accomplished through a resolution of the agency and the council,” Locke said. “It wouldn’t involve adding any projects to what’s already in the plan. It would just really be trying to accomplish and get done as many of those projects as we possibly can.”

Locke said the district underperformed for several reasons, including property values staying flat, lack of development, and or development that ended up being tax-exempt.

“The financial analysis will provide an updated picture of the income the district can expect throughout the rest of its life,” Locke said.

“It will give you a good idea of what can be accomplished in the next five to seven years or longer if you decide to extend the duration of the district,” he said.

David Shein, the chairman of the urban renewal advisory committee, said Howard praised the work the district has already done, and said a lot more could be done.

“Based on what we know now, it seems possible or even likely that the district will sunset before having used up all its ability to leverage improvements to our downtown,” Shein said. “There’s a real chance the district may expire before it’s potential may be fully realized. It’s that outcome, specifically that we wish to avoid.”

He said the study would provide the agency with the information it needs to determine if extending the life of the district is worth doing.

Director Ken Woods Jr. made a motion for the district staff to begin negotiating a contract with Howard with the cost to be no more than $10,000, the high end of Locke’s estimate on the cost.

Director Jackie Lawson asked what knowledge and skills Howard would bring that an economic development director couldn’t offer. Dallas currently does not have economic development director.

“This is a very specialized area. Urban renewal financing and how all that works and all that various laws applying to that is a totally different thing than what an economic development person does,” Locke said. “This is a one-shot deal. She’s going to do the analysis.”

The agency would then make the decision about what it wants to do based in her analysis, Locke said.

Lawson amended the motion to limit the contract to no more than $7,500. The amendment passed with Directors Lawson, Micky Garus, Terry Crawford, Jennie Rummell, and Paul Trahan voting yes. Directors Jim Fairchild, Kelly Gabliks, Bill Hahn and Ken Woods Jr. voted no on the contract limitation.

The vote on negotiating the contract with the $7,500 contract limit passed 6 to 3, with Gabliks, Hahn and Woods voting no.