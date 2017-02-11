Dallas Wrestling Wins District Title

CORVALLIS -- Dallas' wrestling squad won the team title at the Mid-Willamette Conference District Wrestling Championships on Friday and Saturday.

The Dragons finished with 362 points. Lebanon took second with 335 points.

Jacob Jones (126 pounds), Tanner Earhart (160), Cody Janssen (170) and Treve Earhart (195) won individual district titles.

Ryan Bibler (106) and Clay Coxen (182) placed second. Dawson Barcroft (113), Joseph Foster (126), Bryce Miller (132), Joseph English (138) and Nicholas Nelson (152) took third. Devon Floyd (160) finished fourth.

The top four finishers in each weight class qualified for state later this month.

