Negrete Wins District Wrestling Title

CORVALLIS -- Central wrestler David Negrete (220 pounds) won an individual title at the Mid-Willamette Conference District Wrestling Championships on Friday and Saturday.

The top four finishers in each weight class advanced to state.

Sam Crow (195) and Caleb Sedlacek (285) placed second. Noah Worthington (106) and Chris Polanco (160) finished third. AJ Morales (170) and Erik Vasquez (182) took fourth.

The Panthers finished fifth in the team standings.

For more, see next week's I-O.