Academic Honors

OSU lists fall student honor roll

CORVALLIS — Names of students who have made the Scholastic Honor Roll Fall term have been announced by Oregon State University.

A total of 1,234 students earned straight-As (4.0.) Another 4,343 earned a B-plus (3.5) or better to make the listing. To be on the Honor Roll, students must carry at least 12 graded hours of course work.

Students on the Honor Roll included:

POLK

Dallas:

Straight-A Average: — Charles J. Drake, Post Baccalaureate, Pre-Forestry; Janet H. Ferguson, senior, Chemistry; Jacob R. Shryer, sophomore, Pre-Mechanical Engineering.

3.5 or Better — Tyler J. Curtis, junior, Forest Engineering; Lindsay A. Golly, freshman, Pre-Forestry; Emily A. Lund, senior, Public Health; Megan L. Mahoney, senior, Digital Communication Arts; Everett L. Minahan, freshman, Pre-Civil Engineering. David B. Rebischke, junior, Mechanical Engineering.

Falls City:

Straight-A Average — Caleb J. Schmidt, senior, Mechanical Engineering.

Independence:

Straight-A Average — Jennifer L. Barker, junior, Social Science.

3.5 or Better — Robert W. Cruze, senior, Earth Sciences; Alexxa D. Gonzalez, sophomore, Psychology; Matthew G. Grandquist, junior, Biology; Megan R. Marchand, senior, Agricultural Sciences; Brett W. Meador, freshman, Pre-Mechanical Engineering Kyle J. Miller, freshman, Fisheries and Wildlife Science; Troy V. Tyma, senior, Physics.

Monmouth:

Straight-A Average — Makayla R. Kachlein, junior, Animal Sciences; Trevor Nash, sophomore, Biology; Anne C. Snell, junior, Human Devel and Family Science.

3.5 or Better — Hanna R. Brown, sophomore, BioHealth Sciences; Karlie J. Holmgren, senior, Pre-Business; Nathan P. Knight, freshman, Animal Sciences; Koryn J. Murphy, senior, Pre-Public Health; Brionna H. Poppitz, senior, English. Abbie E. Potts, sophomore, BioHealth Sciences; Tyler D. Riggan, senior, Elect & Computer Engineering; Rachel F. Steele, senior, Anthropology; Emily F. Wells, senior, Sociology.

Rickreall:

3.5 or Better — Jenna Drader, senior, Nutrition; Bridget H. Regan, senior, Zoology.