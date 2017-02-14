Dhs Drafts Measure 98 Funding Plan

DALLAS — Plans for using Measure 98 funding for career and technical education at Dallas High School are taking shape.

Last November, voters in Oregon passed Measure 98, which provides $800 per each student at the state’s high schools for career technical education, dropout prevention and college and career preparation. Each district is required to submit a plan for spending the money in those three areas.

DHS Principal Steve Spencer presented his two-year draft plan, which anticipates a lower level of funding than $800 per student, to the Dallas School Board Monday.

“Right now, we are planning on about half of the $800 that was in the ballot measure,” Spencer said. “If we are anticipating about a thousand kids, that would be about $400,000 per year of the biennium.”

The plan includes funding for: a careers coordinator; AVID program implementation; a career and technical education teacher and math coordinator at Morrison Campus Alternative School; funding for contracting with Chemeketa Community College faculty to teach classes; and year two facilities upgrades.

“The plan itself is still flexible enough to allow us to do additional things, but it’s a general framework that we want to make sure we keep you apprised on as we work to apply for and get those Measure 98 funds,” Spencer said to the board. “They will be critical for us moving forward.”