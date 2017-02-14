Fair Board Considers Plans For Building Upkeep

RICKREALL — Facilities were front and center at the Polk County Fairgrounds & Event Center’s annual work session Saturday.

In the short-term, the fair board wants to form a facilities committee to identify maintenance projects at the fairgrounds, and how to get them done with a tight budget.

One of the first tasks could be the demolition of the old 4-H building.

“That building is being held up right now by paint. A good wind storm, ice storm, snow storm will take it out,” said Fair Board Chairwoman Anna Scharf.

Eliminating the building may provide an answer for something the board has struggled with for years at the annual fair: Where to put the entertainment stage.

The stage once was in front of the old 4-H building, right in the center of the fair. It’s been moved or reoriented in the years since, but it’s not working, Scharf said.

“The main entertainment area, we shoved it too far out again. We’ve got to figure out how we bring that back in,” she said. “It’s disheartening to see the talent that our entertainment committee works so hard to get to fair, and then there’s nobody there to hear them play or see them dance. That’s really frustrating.”

With the building gone, there’s an opportunity to put the stage in a more visible spot.

First, though, the building needs to come down. Scharf asked for suggestions to make that happen without asking the county for more money.

“Please be thinking about that, how you could volunteer your talents, how you could volunteer your resources,” she said. “We’ve got a ways to go, but we need to get moving on it and we need to get the plan in place to make it happen.”

The county officials and fair managers have some even bigger projects on their mind, to the tune of $1.5 million.

Wednesday, today, the Polk County Board of Commissioners will hold public hearings on placing a 10-year, $10 million bond on the May ballot.

Of that total, $1.5 million would be dedicated to maintenance of fair buildings and grounds.

Most of the repairs are designated for the main building, including replacing the cracked concrete floor, the leaking roof, non-ADA compliant restroom, replacing siding and other minor repairs.

About $400,000 would be applied to repairing walkways and expanding the asphalt area at the fairgrounds.

The bond would replace the county’s $20 million road bond that expired in November.

“All of these buildings, all of these assets and facilities that we have for everyone to use across the county, are the same as the roads and bridges,” said Commissioner Craig Pope. “They are all assets that the public expects and needs us to maintain. Clearly, there are issues on this property that we all feel must have attention.”

The hearings are Wednesday, today, at 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. in the conference room at the Polk County Courthouse, 850 Main St., Dallas.

Citizens are welcome to provide comment and learn about the proposed bond.

For more information: 503-623-8173.