Falls City Water Master Plan Moves To Health Authority

FALLS CITY — The Falls City City Council approved its draft water master plan Thursday, authorizing it to be sent to the Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Water Resources Department for review.

That process could take months — OWRD has a 90-day comment period after its initial review — but in the meantime, the city can begin looking at funding sources.

Water Master Plan Projects Priority 1A: Primarily replacing old pipe. Timeline: within five years. Cost: $1.66 million. Priority 1B: Fixing the pressure zones. Timeline: within 10 years. Cost: $2.1 million. Priority 2: Pipe replacement, reservoir maintenance and water intake study. Timeline: within 10 to 15 years. Cost: $848,103 Priority 3: Replacing dead end lines with looping lines that better circulate water for improved quality and other system improvements. Timeline: 15 to 20 years, as funding allows. Cost: $2.47 million. Total cost: $7.09 million.

Authors of the draft plan, from HBH Consulting Engineers, say the most likely scenario is a combination of loans the city would repay and loans that state agencies will forgive because they technically not allowed to offer grants.

Falls City will not be eligible for a Community Development Block Grant for this project because it plans to apply for one for the sewer system. Government entities can only have one CDBG every four years, said Mayor Terry Ungricht.



That means the city may have to raise rates to pay off loans for needed projects on its “Priority 1A list,” those that are most urgently needed and most likely to be funded. Those improvements are estimated to cost $1.66 million.

“What we tried to show, in that first five-year period, the first go-around with the funding agencies, that we to get the worst lines taken care of now,” said Mike Henry, with HBH. “That’s about $1.6 million, that’s still a lot of money and you are still going to need some help from state and federal money to bite that off.”

He said based on the funding scenario he expects the city to have, water rates should increase by $8, to $57.32, on residential bills in 2018. By 2027, the bill will increase to $60.67.

“I think $62 per month is the average water bill now for the state.” Henry said. “You are actually in not that bad of shape.”

Priority 1A projects involve mostly replacing old asbestos cement pipe, said Natalie Jennings with HBH.

“There’s a lot asbestos concrete pipe, which was a thing in the seventies, which everyone thought was the best technology,” Jennings said. “Unfortunately, we found out that it wasn’t really that good and unfortunately, it’s in a lot of cities in this country, including Falls City.”

Replacing those lines will help with the next stage of projects on the “Priority 1B list,” which involve evening out water pressure throughout town. Those improvements will cost $2.1 million, which are not included in the current funding plan.