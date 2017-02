Library Calendar

DALLAS

950 Main St. • 503-623-2633

www.ci.dallas.or.us/library

• Wednesday, Feb. 15, 3:45 p.m. — Teen Advisory Board.

• Wednesday, Feb. 15, 4:30 p.m. — Teen Book Club.

• Thursday, Feb. 16, all day — Adult Coloring Night.

• Thursday, Feb. 16, 10:30 a.m. — Children’s Story Time.

• Friday, Feb. 17, 5:30 p.m. — Teen Movie Night (“Kubo and the Two Strings”).

• Saturday, Feb. 18, 3:30 p.m. — Kids Movie (“Zootopia”).

• Tuesday, Feb. 21, 10:30 a.m. — Special Dental Story Time.

• Wednesday, Feb. 22m 4 p.m. — Kid’s Book Club.

INDEPENDENCE

175 Monmouth St. • 503-838-1811

www.ci.independence.or.us/library

• Wednesday, Feb. 15, 10:30 a.m. — Family Story Time.

• Wednesday, Feb. 15, 4 and 6:30 p.m. — Wacky Wednesdays (I love Bingo).

• Thursday, Feb. 16, 4:30 p.m. — Chess Club.

• Friday, Feb. 17, 4 p.m. — Adult Coloring Program.

• Saturday, Feb. 18, 3:30 p.m. — Cuentos en Español.



• Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2 p.m. — Tiny Tots.

• Wednesday, Feb. 22, 10:30 a.m. — Family Story Time.

• Wednesday, Feb. 22, 4 p.m. — Wacky Wednesdays (I Heidi Schulz — author visit).

MONMOUTH

168 S. Ecols St.

503-751-0182

www.ci.monmouth.or.us/library

• Thursday, Feb. 16, 10:15 a.m. — Preschool Explorers.

• Thursday, Feb. 16. 6 p.m. — Declutter Your Life.

• Tuesday, Feb. 21, 10:15 a.m. — Tales for Tots.

—

WAGNER COMMUNITY LIBRARY

111 N. Main St.,

Falls City

503-787-3521, ext. 319

www.facebook.com/

WagnerCommunityLibrary/timeline

• See the library’s Facebook page for upcoming events.