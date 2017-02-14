News In Brief

Sheriff, behavioral health team up for training

POLK COUNTY — Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Polk County Behavioral Health teamed up to provide Crisis Intervention Team Training. The training began Monday and is aimed at personnel from sheriff’s offices and police departments from around the area, including Polk County, Marion County and Yamhill County.

Dallas Lions to host OLCC rep about marijuana

DALLAS — The Dallas Lions Club will host a representative from the Oregon Liquor Control Commission at its regular meeting at noon on Thursday at Hong Kong Restaurant in Dallas. The OLCC representative will discuss recreational marijuana laws.

Dallas Lions is part of Lions International, a service club focused on sight and hearing. Dallas Lions hosts a rubber duck race at Dallas Summerfest each year to raise money for the club’s local activities. Lunch is no-host. Visitors are welcome.

For more information: 503-302-3848.

Laps for Life raises $3,000 to fight cancer

DALLAS — The annual Laps for Life on Feb. 5 saw 50 swimmers and six river walkers come to the Dallas Aquatic Center to walk and swim to fight cancer.

This yearly event is organized by the Polk County Relay for Life team, “The Determinators.” All proceed benefit the American Cancer Society.

Swimmers and walkers honored 21 people who are fighting cancer or who lost their lives to cancer.

Twelve swimmers from the Central High School swim team swap 104 laps. Seven Dallas Aquatic Center lifeguards totaled 92 laps and 10 swimmers from the Blue Dolphins Swim Team swam 86 laps.

There were also two swimmers from Dallas High School’s swim team that swam 84 laps.

There were also two teams that chose to circle swim for distance. Five swimmers from the Gray Dolphins swam 223 laps and four swimmers from the Relay for Life team swam 140 laps.

Walkers were counted individually. They combined for 437 laps.

For more information or to donate to Relay for Life: Kay Graven, 503-623-5495. Donations may also be left at the front desk of the aquatic center.

Every Child, DHS focus on finding foster homes

POLK COUNTY — Every Child and the Department of Human Services have joined efforts to find foster homes for nearly 8,000 children in foster care.

In 2017, the focus will be in Polk, Marion, and Yamhill counties.

Every Child is a public/private community mobilization effort to encourage community members to love, care for, and support children and families in partnership with DSH.

For more information: everychildoregon.org, or embraceoregon.org.

Wagner Library gearing up for seed program

FALLS CITY — Wagner Community Library is launching a “seed share” program, and is looking for donations of seeds and pots to help get it started.

Polk County Master Gardeners has donated money for seed trays and other display materials for the program, which allows people to take or donate seeds.

“I have already received many very generous donations of vegetable and herb seeds from local organic and nonorganic farmers, and I have spoken with local businesses who have agreed to donate seeds,” said Andy Rommel, the library director. “Basically, community members can take some seeds and/or leave seeds, and probably find vegetable and herb varieties that they may not have grown before. Also, folks can donate pots — preferably small ones — or take pots.”

Rommel will have gardening-related reading material available to help people get started with their own gardens.

“I think this will be a fun and helpful program for our local gardeners, experienced and inexperienced,” he said.

For more information: 503-787-3521, ext. 319.

Monmouth rec grants available

MONMOUTH — Monmouth Recreation Grant applications are now available.



The purpose of the program is to encourage and support recreational activities and projects by individuals and nonprofit organizations in Monmouth.



Grants up to $500 are available. Applications are due March 1.