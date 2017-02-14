School Notes

PHILOMATH — Kings Valley Charter School, 38840 Kings Valley Highway, Philomath, is collecting prom dresses and you men’s dress clothes to offer kids to borrow for dances, proms and professional events.

Gently used men’s dress shirts, ties, slacks, dress shoes and prom dresses are needed.

KVCS is also looking for kindergarten through fifth grade size pants and shirts for kids who get muddy or wet.

Kings Valley is also looking for supplies and volunteers to help with the school’s garden. Netting bags that fruit come in to make bird nesting material hangers, left over outdoor paint to make signs for the garden and volunteers to finish installing fencing are needed.

All donations to the school garden are tax deductible.

For more information: 541-929-2134.