Academic Honors

Deters named to honor roll

SPOKANE, Wash. — Melia Deters, of Dallas, was named to Whitworth University Provost’s Honor Roll for the fall 2016 semester.

Students qualified for honor roll must maintain a GPA of at least 3.75 during the semester.

Monmouth woman earns honors

BATON ROUGE, La. — JennieLynn Jessop, of Monmouth, was initiated into the honor society of Phi Kappa Phi, at Brigham Young University-Hawaii.

Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter.

The society’s mission is to recognize and promote academic excellence in all fields of higher education, and to engage the community of scholars in service to others.

Earhart earns NFF scholarship

DALLAS — Dallas High School senior and varsity football player Tanner Earhart was awarded a scholarship through the National Football Foundation.

The foundation awarded Earhart a $1,000 scholarship, which was presented to him at a banquet in Portland.