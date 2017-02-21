Ag Fest Coming Saturday And Sunday

RICKREALL — The second annual Mid-Valley Winter Ag Fest returns to the Polk County Fairgrounds & Event Center and Polk County Museum, 520 S. Pacific Highway, Rickreall on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The family-friendly event will include local Saturday market and artisan vendors. Polk County 4-H will have a number of stations for families, including a petting zoo and demonstrations by the horse club.

Other attractions will include free face painting, a train display, an authentic covered wagon, and outdoor Dutch oven cooking demonstrations.

Local businesses and agriculture organizations will also participate.

There will also be seminars held throughout the weekend, including home canning tomatoes Saturday at 10 a.m., urban chicken keepers Saturday at 11 a.m., introduction to beekeeping Saturday at 1 p.m. and winter planning for your summer harvest Sunday at 11 a.m.

Cost is $5 with a $10 per-car max. Parking is free. Kids younger than 18 are free. For more information: www.mvwagfest.com.