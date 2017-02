Flande

Thelma Irwin Flande was born on Jan. 26 to Benjamin and Katherine Flande, of Dallas, at Salem Hospital Family Birth Center.

She weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces and was 20 inches long.

She joins sister, Lenora.

Grandparents are Joseph and Vicki Flande, of Dallas; and Charlene McCloskey, of Forest Grove.