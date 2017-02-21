Community Notebook

Economic Vitality Roadmap meeting

Economic Vitality Roadmap: Keep Moving Forward will hold a meeting Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Pressed Coffee and Wine Bar, 788 Main St., Dallas.

The meeting will celebrate accomplishments and reflect on the differences made in the community.

A survey about your participation in the roadmap process is available online at www.bit.ly/DallasRoadmap.

For more information: Scott Noon, 503-623-3630.

Pancake supper coming Tuesday

St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 1486 SW Levens St., Dallas will hold a Fat Tuesday Pancake Supper Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m.

There is no cost to attend. Donations are accepted.

Pancakes will come with choices of farm fresh scrambled eggs, ham, sausage and apple sauce.

For more information: George Caldwell, 503-931-4222.

Garden Club to meet Monday

The Dallas Garden Club will hold a meeting Monday at 6:30 p.m. in the Builders Room at Evangelical Bible Church, 1175 SE Howe St., Dallas.

James Cassidy, instructor of soil science at Oregon State University, will present. There is no cost to attend. Refreshments will be served.

For more information: Mike Stewart, 503-510-3293.

Chemeketa to hold planning workshop

Chemeketa Eola Hills Campus, 215 Doaks Ferry Road, Salem, will host a succession planning workshop Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $50 per family (up to a family of five). The cost covers all materials and includes lunch.

Topics will include estate planning strategies, state and federal tax issues, Oregon Natural Resource Credit, conservation easements, and family business basics for farm and ranch owners.

Online registration is available at www.polkswcd.com/success.html?mc_cid=20630bad18&mc_eid=72351ac723.

For more information: Karin Stutzman, 503-623-9680, ext. 110.

Dallas Library to show Oscar-nominated film

Dallas Public Library, 950 Main St., Dallas, will show an Oscar-nominated film Thursday at 7 p.m. in a combined celebration of the coming solar eclipse and the Academy Awards. Cake and popcorn will be available. An unopened DVD of the film will be given away during the event. Formal attire is optional for the event, but is encouraged to make it more fun.

The event is open to those ages 14 and older.

For more information: 503-623-2633.

Central FFA seeks auction donations

The Central FFA Alumni and Central FFA chapter are seeking donations for the 25th Central FFA Alumni Auction and Dinner Saturday at 5 p.m. at the Central High School Cafeteria, 1530 Monmouth St., Independence.

A silent auction will run from 5 to 7 p.m. Dinner will be served from 5:30 to 7 p.m., and an oral auction begins at 7 p.m.

Any item for the oral and silent auctions will be accepted.

Tickets for the dinner and auction cost $12 for adults and $6 for children ages 6 to 12.

A door-prize drawing for anyone older than 18 will be held for anyone who signs up for a bidder number.

A $75 value donation entitles you to one complimentary dinner ticket.

A $100 donation comes with two dinner tickets. Dinner tickets will be distributed at auction sign-in and will be available at the door.

For more information: Suzy Weston, 503-838-5470.