Rules Change On Manufactured Homes

POLK COUNTY — Polk County Assessor Doug Schmidt announced that his office will no longer process manufactured home ownership transfer applications, but it will still help residents with applications.

The change was effective Feb. 1 and is due to a disagreement between the Oregon Building Codes Division and counties, which have been processing owner transfers since 2005. Now all paperwork must be processed with BCD.

Schmidt said the responsibilities of the state and counties in processing manufactured home ownership documents are outlined in state statutes and both parties have been fulfilling those duties per intergovernmental agreements.

Counties have been processing ownership transfers, while the state has processed new manufactured homes. BCD keeps a database on ownership information.

“Building Codes Division has decided they don’t want to be involved in the processing of manufactured home (applications). They will keep the database, the statewide database of information,” Schmidt explained. “They are trying to get the counties to agree to an intergovernmental agreement that counties will process basically everything that comes into their office.”

In the opinion of the counties, including Polk, that is contrary to what statute dictates, Schmidt said.

BCD announced its intentions to have counties handle all ownership documents early last year, and the agency and counties are still searching for a solution to the disagreement.

Those who need help with the transfer application still can look to the assessor’s office for assistance, up to the point where paperwork is ready to be turned in. That must be done at the BCD office at 1535 Edgewater St. NW, Salem, or online.

“They can still call us,” Schmidt said. “They can still come in and talk to us about it and we will still help them however we can.”

For more information: 503-623-8391.