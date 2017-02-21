School Notes

MES receives grant from Walmart

MONMOUTH — Monmouth Elementary School received a $750 grant from Walmart. The award is part of Walmart’s Community Grant program. There are three main areas for the grants: opportunity, sustainability and community.

The school plans to use the grant to provide a school-based free clothing closet that would include new clothing, shoes and self-care products for students who cannot otherwise afford them.

“We are so thankful for businesses like Walmart that donate to help our students,” MES principal Kim Seidel said. “We have many students that are in need and support from our community makes a huge difference.”

Salem Health to offer scholarships

POLK COUNTY — The Salem Health West Valley Foundation announces that scholarship applications are available for students in medically-related fields of study. Applicants must have a permanent residence in Polk County or be a current employee or family member of a current employee at Salem Health West Valley — and must have applied to a college in their field of study before applying for this scholarship.

To receive a scholarship application packet, please visit www.salemhealth.org/scholarships and click on the "Salem Health West Valley Foundation scholarship" link.

Completed applications packets must be received in the Salem Health West Valley administrative office (525 SE Washington St., Dallas) by 4 p.m. on March 24, or post-marked by March 22. Applications may also be emailed to wvhfoundation@salemhealth.org. Late applications will not be accepted.

Final selections will be announced by May 2. If you have questions, please contact the Salem Health West Valley Foundation office at 503-831-3456.