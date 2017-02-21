Weather Sets Marks, But No Floods

POLK COUNTY — Rivers are high, and Polk County is officially out of danger of a drought, but the National Weather Service does not expect rivers to break their banks soon.

“It is possible that the Luckiamute at Suver will reach bank full, but we’re not expecting it to flood,” said meteorologist Amanda Bowen. “We’re certainly not expecting any significant rises on the Willamette.”

The nearest location to Polk County with a long climate record is in Salem, Bowen said, where records have been kept since 1893.

“So far, it’s had its second wettest February within the period of record,” she said.

In the next few days, expect the temperatures to drop to near or at freezing, which may bring snowflakes back to the valley floor, Bowen said.

“Right now, what we have is rain/snow mix down to the valley floor” Wednesday night, Thursday and Friday, Bowen said.

She said that the meteorologists at the National Weather Service don’t expect any real sticking snow below 1,000 feet, noting that the forecast may change in the next couple of days.

“People may see a few snowflakes,” Bowen said. “Either way, it’s definitely going to be colder later this week than it has been in the last week or two.”