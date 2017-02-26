Earhart Wins State Title, Dragons Place Second

PORTLAND -- Dallas senior Tanner Earhart won a state title at 160 pounds on Saturday. Earhart won by decision over Pendleton's Morgan Holcomb in the championship match.

Treve Earhart (195) and Clay Coxen (182) finished second. Jacob Jones (126) took third. Ryan Bibler (106) finished fourth. Dawson Barcroft (113) placed fifth and Joseph Foster (126) and Joseph English (138) finished sixth.

The Dragons finished second in the team standings.

For more, see next week's issue of the Itemizer-Observer.