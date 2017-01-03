Be Prepared In 2017

POLK COUNTY — Let’s make 2017 the year for peace of mind by getting your emergency kit all squared away.

OK, in case you missed a week — or two — as the I-O week printed updates throughout 2016, here is the entire 24-week calendar (in two installments) to building a two-week home disaster kit designed by the American Red Cross.

Don’t forgot your furry friends as you prepare. Keep 14 days of food, water, medication and supplies for each of your pets.

Remember: The home kit is just one piece of preparedness.

Emergency managers recommend keeping extra supplies at your workplace and in your car.



Also, pack food that you would eat normally, not just what is on sale, in your emergency kit. You will be under enough stress without having to experiment with cuisine.

Week 13

Congratulations, you are at the halfway point!

Action Steps: Add to emergency supplies a change of clothing and pair of shoes for each person in the family. Put together a selection of favorite and most used spices — salt, pepper, sugar — in small packet. Put aside utensils, cup, plate, and bowl for each person. Check to be sure all perishables have been dated.

Week 14

• Whistle

• Extra batteries for flashlights and radio

• Pry Bar

Action Steps: Check with your children’s day care center or school about disaster plans and contacts.

Week 15

• Pliers

• Screwdriver

• Hammer

• Strapping and fasteners for water heater, bookcases and computer

Action Steps: Secure bookcases, water heater, computer, kitchen cabinets or heavy items that could fall in an earthquake.

Week 16

• Three cans fruit*

• Three cans meat*

• Three cans vegetables*

• Two Gallons water*

Action Steps: Develop a disaster supply kit for your vehicles or purchase a ready-made kit. Find out if you have a neighborhood safety group and become involved.

Week 17

• “Child-proof” latches or fasteners for cupboards

• “Quakehold” museum putty to secure movable items on shelves

Action Steps: Secure doors and movable items.

Week 18

• One box graham-crackers

• Assorted plastic containers with lids

• Dry cereal

Action Steps: Arrange for someone to help your children if you are unavailable or at work.

Additional: Special equipment such as hearing aid batteries.

Week 19

• Rubbing alcohol

• Antidiarrheal medication

• Antiseptic

Action Steps: Pack a sleeping bag or blanket for each family member.

Week 20

• Three cans of meat*

• Three cans vegetables*

• One box facial tissues

• One box quick energy snacks

• Dried fruits/nuts

• Two Gallons water*

Action Steps: Assemble an activity box of cards, games, and toys.

Week 21

• Plastic bucket with tight lid for toileting needs

• Plastic sheeting

Additional: Denture care supplies

Action Steps: Review insurance coverage with your agent to be sure you are covered for whatever events are possible in your area.

Week 22

• Two boxes quick energy snacks

• Comfort foods (candy bars, cookies, etc.)

• Plastic wrap

• Aluminum foil

Action Steps: Purchase and install emergency escape ladder for upper floors.

Week 23 • Camping or utility knife

• Work gloves

• Safety goggles

• Disposable dust mask*

Action Steps: Photograph or videotape the contents of your home and send to an out of town friend to store

Week 24

Congratulations – you made it!

Action Steps: Begin rotating water and food stores, replacing those purchased in week one.  Check that storage area is safe and dry; Continue rotation each month so that fresh stores are always on hand.

*per person