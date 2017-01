Cooper

Layla Mae Cooper was born to Mark and Eve Cooper, of Dallas, on Sept. 24, 2016, at 7:18 a.m. at Salem hospital.

She weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces, and was 19 ¾ inches long.

Layla joins sisters Ava and Kylie.

Grandparents are John and Sandy Howard, of Dallas; and Jack and Brenda Cooper, of Monmouth.

Great-grandparents are Evelyn Bathke, of Dallas, and Alice Rhymes, of Monmouth.