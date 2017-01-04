Central Boys Basketball: Never Back Down

INDEPENDENCE — At 6-foot-1, Central boys basketball player Will Cable is rarely the tallest player on the court, nor the biggest.

But the senior post stands tall for the Panthers in the paint.

“You have to have an attitude,” Cable said. “You have to work hard. I’m not the biggest guy out there, by far. You have to be stronger than them.”

That attitude has helped him become a cornerstone for Central on both offense and defense.

“He brings energy and is a strong foundation down low,” coach Tim Kreta said. “He’s not one of our scorers, but is one of those guys that helps balance out our rotations offensively and is at the core of what we are doing defensively as well.”

By holding his own down low, Cable allows the Panthers’ guards to play defense more aggressively.

“These last two games, he and Andrew (Barry) have helped create an environment where the guards can do their job and not worry if they get beat, because they will be there in the paint,” Kreta said.



He may not light up the scoreboard as much as his teammates, but Cable’s role is one that he relishes.

“I don’t focus on myself too much,” Cable said. “I see myself as a defense guy and a rebounder. Being smaller is one of the things that fuels me the most. You have to body up (in the paint) and work for everything.”

Cable has also found a new role in teaching some of the new varsity players the ins and outs — including his younger brother, Jesse.

“Will will be talking to the guys and making sure they know what we’re doing,” Kreta said. “He’s kind of taken the sophomore group and is sharing what he knows. He’s taken ownership with what he does, and you can’t teach that. It stems from a love of the game.”

While Will is passing along his knowledge to less experienced players, Jesse, a sophomore guard/wing, is showing flashes of potential.

“Jesse is a diamond in the rough,” Kreta said. “He didn’t start off as strong as he had hoped, but he’s really starting to become a good, foundational part for us. He’s strong and smart.”

Jesse looks to all the upperclassmen for advice — but the chance for the two siblings to play together adds significance to the season.

“I love it,” Will said. “It’s a blessing, I think. It’s awesome. I always looked forward to my senior year, because I knew he’d be a sophomore and was hoping he could play varsity.”

They haven’t been disappointed with the experience so far.

“I think it’s all fun,” Jesse said.

The chemistry between them was clear from the start, Kreta said, and the team is benefitting from it. Will has grown into a leader, and Jesse can keep Will’s head in the game, when necessary.

“They have great chemistry,” Kreta said.

The Panthers lost to Tigard 48-34 on Dec. 28 before defeating Milwaukie 62-46 on Thursday and Mountain View 51-46 on Friday to win the consolation bracket at the Century/Hillsboro Tournament.

Central now turns its attention to a critical part of the season.

The Panthers closed out its nonleague season against Putnam Tuesday after press time.

Central opens Mid-Willamette Conference play Friday at Silverton at 7 p.m. before hosting South Albany on Jan. 11 at 7 p.m.

The Panthers, which entered the week with a 4-4 record overall, experienced an up-and-down ride during the nonleague season, but the experience has players confident they are prepared for a run at a league title.

“We’re progressing pretty dang well,” Will said. “It doesn’t show how hard we are working. I think we’re going to be top notch once league comes around.”